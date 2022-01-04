Miley Cyrus Channels Debbie Harry With Black Mesh Mini-Dress And Combat Boots

Miley Cyrus is taking cues from a rock icon for a recent Instagram post. The singer stunned in a black mesh minidress and combat boots. That outfit, coupled with her shaggy platinum hair and bangs, has many comparing Cyrus to Debbie Harry.

Miley Loves Channeling Blondie

(Photo by Richard Creamer/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

This isn’t the first time the two rockers have been compared. Cyrus famously covered the Blondie singer’s smash hit “Heart of Glass” last year, and it quickly went viral. The cover blew up on TikTok, leading to Cyrus releasing an official version of the performance to buy and stream.

In the caption of her photo, Cyrus shared that her outfit was put together by her younger sister, Noah Cyrus. The two sisters teamed up for a duet of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” for Cyrus’ NBC New Year’s Eve special. The singer hosted the special alongside SNL star Pete Davidson.

In addition to her Blondie-inspired outfit, Cyrus is also getting a lot of attention for a different fashion moment. During her last performance of the night for the special, Cyrus donned a silver halter top and miniskirt.

Her NYE Wardrobe Malfunction

While singing her hit “Party In The U.S.A.” Cyrus’ halter came undone. Luckily, she caught her top before it fell down, but she had to go backstage and put on a red blazer she wore earlier in the show while her band continued the performance.

The singer joked about the wardrobe malfunction on Instagram. She posted a picture of herself performing in the silver outfit with the caption, “Get a good look at the top that didn’t stay on very long.”

Cyrus donned plenty of other fashionable outfits throughout the show. From a little black dress, to red catsuit, to a sequined bandeau top and miniskirt, the singer showed off a truly impressive wardrobe.

New Music

Cyrus also debuted a new song during the New Year’s special called “You.” Fans quickly begged her to release an official version of the song, with one person writing, “NEED THIS ON SPOTIFY IMMEDIATELY.”

Cyrus responded, saying, “This song is so new I haven’t even recorded it yet. Just wanted to do something special for YOU all!” No word yet on whether an album is in the works, but many fans are holding out hope that 2022 will give us more music from Cyrus.