Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino, Wife Lauren Welcome Third Baby

Reality TV star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino had a reputation for partying hard in the clubs of the Jersey Shore. But Sorrentino has since traded in the initials G-T-L for B-A-B-Y.

He and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, recently welcomed a fifth child. A baby girl named Luna Lucia Sorrentino.

“Gym Tan Situation Family of 5‼️ We are overjoyed to announce the newest member of our growing Italian family,” the couple announced in a joint Instagram post.

“Luna Lucia Sorrentino was born March 6th, 2024 at 3:49 pm weighing in at 5 pounds 6 ounces and 18.25 inches in length. 3 under 3 will be quite the situation but we wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Mike Sorrentino Recalls Scary Situation

Lauren and Mike Sorrentino had a scary situation last month. In a ring camera video posted by the reality star, you can see his 2-year-old son Romeo Reign beginning to choke.

The toddler was eating a meal at the end of the table and that’s when he began to choke. Luckily, Sorrentino was able to provide aid to him. But he praised his wife for her poise in the situation.

“I am so proud of how my wife and I didn’t panic, didn’t hesitate, and eventually dislodged the food which was blocking the airway and saved his life,” he said. “I love my family with all my heart. I’m so grateful things worked out. It’s safe to say we are now taking CPR lessons and Romeo won’t be having gnocchi anytime soon.”

Sorrentino Recalls Taking Big Risk on ‘Jersey Shore’

Jersey Shore was one of the shows that started the boom of reality television. Audiences tuned in every week to watch the group of friends navigate life on the shore. But Sorrentino revealed that the show almost did not happen.

On their initial contract offer, Sorrentino felt low-balled. Producers threatened to have him replaced on the show so he walked away.

“Once they handed me that contract, I just looked at it and I just knew something wasn’t right. I knew that we had created a TV show that was groundbreaking, It was new, it was fresh, and I didn’t think that it could be duplicated,” Sorrentino said.

“They said, ‘Sign on the dotted line or we’re gonna replace you.’ And in that moment in my life, I felt, I don’t know, I felt like I knew my worth and I took the chance and I said, ‘Go ahead and try to replace me,’ and I walked out the room.”

But after further evaluation, they came back with a new offer that got all of the cast members paid millions.

“Next thing you know it, a couple of weeks later, we got like a million-dollar raise and that’s probably a big turning point in reality TV obviously for the kids getting paid that much and, just in general, just continuing the show that’s a cast-driven show that’s been on for about 15 years now,” he added.