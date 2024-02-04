Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Shares Video of 2-Year-Old Son Choking: ‘The Scariest Moment’

Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino recently spoke out about his 2-year-old son’s terrifying ordeal at their family dinner table.

While eating his favorite pasta, 2-year-old Romeo began to choke. Thanks to the efforts of Sorrentino’s wife, Lauren, however, he made it through unscathed.

The entire scene was captured on the Sorrentinos’ ring camera, over which you can hear Romeo struggling to breathe. While Sorrentino attempted to help his son by patting his back, Lauren ran to retrieve their dechoker tool to dislodge the pasta blocking his airway.

The reality TV star posted the distressing footage on Instagram along with a warning about the importance of CPR training.

“THE SCARIEST MOMENT OF OUR LIVES‼️” Sorrentino wrote. “It was an ordinary dinner at the Situations when suddenly without notice Romeo started choking on his favorite pasta pesto gnocchi !! He hunched over and wasn’t breathing.”

“I am so proud of how my wife and I didn’t panic, didn’t hesitate and eventually dislodged the food which was blocking airway and saved his life. I love my family with all my heart and am so grateful things worked out.”

“It’s safe to say we are now taking CPR lessons and Romeo won’t be having gnocchi anytime soon.”

Fans, Friends Send Mike Sorrentino’s Family Well Wishes After Son’s Choking Incident

In the comments of the harrowing footage, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s Jersey Shore co-stars penned heartfelt messages wishing the family well.

“So scary! Poor Romeo! You guys are wonderful parents,” wrote Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi wrote. “Omg my heart, so glad he’s okay!” Sammi Giancola added.

“Thank goodness everything is okay,” Jenni “JWoww” Farley said.

Meanwhile, fans took to the comments to praise Mike and Lauren Sorrentino’s cool handling of the frightening situation. “Wow the way Lauren was so calm!! I would have been the opposite. That’s a good wife right there!!” one fan wrote.

“The calmness is top notch. Had you become upset it would’ve upset him further. Fabulous job!” another said. “The way Lauren stayed so calm and collected thoughhhhh, great job parents!” added a third.