Mick Jagger Rocks His 82nd Birthday with 8-Year-Old Son and 38-Year-Old Fiancée

Rock icon Mick Jagger just turned 82, partying it up with his 38-year-old fiancée and 8-year-old son—proving he’s got moves like Jagger at every age.

The Rolling Stones’ legendary frontman’s birthday dropped on Saturday, and his fiancée, Melanie Hamrick, celebrated with a rockin’ sweet social media shoutout.

In her Instagram post, Hamrick, 38, shared two sweet snaps with Jagger and a playful moment of the “God Gave Me Everything” legend goofing around with their 8-year-old son, Deveraux Octavian Basil.

“Happy Birthday!!!” Hamrick wrote alongside the sweet post.

Jagger’s fans couldn’t get no satisfaction until they flooded the comments with birthday love for the 82-year-old rock legend.

“Happy Birthday wishes to Mick!!! Wishing him lots of love, fun, laughs, and sweet surprises today and many years to come!!!” one fan wrote. “We love you two! Happy birthday, Mick!” a second fan gushed.

Jagger hams it up with his eight-year-old son, Deveraux. (Image via Instagram / Melanie Hamrick)

“Lovely couple. Mel, you look stunning, and Devi is adorable,” a third fan swooned.

Mick Jagger Reportedly Met His Fiancée in 2014

Jagger and Hamrick crossed paths in 2014, and their relationship quickly blossomed. After two years together, the rock legend and the former ballerina celebrated the arrival of their son, Deveraux, in 2016. This marked Jagger’s eighth child.

It was confirmed in April 2025 that Hamrick and Jagger were engaged when Hamrick told Paris Match they had “been engaged two or three years.”

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time the choreographer and author gave her dashing beau a birthday shoutout.

In July 2024, Hamrick shared a series of photos of herself, Jagger, and Deveraux on Instagram in honor of the musician’s 81st birthday.

“Happy Birthday, babe!! We love you,” Hamrick wrote alongside the snaps then.

Jagger, a towering figure in the music world for more than six decades, concluded his most recent tour with The Rolling Stones last year.