Michigan Man Who Threatened To Assassinate Trump And JD Vance Pleads Guilty

A Michigan man, James Vance, pleaded guilty to threatening to assassinate both President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance on social media. Reportedly, Vance wrote online that, should any of them return to his city, they would “leave it in a body bag.”

According to court records reviewed by Law & Crime, James Donald Vance Jr. pleaded guilty on Thursday, July 24, to one count of threatening to kill or injure the President and Vice President of the United States and two counts of sending interstate threatening communication.

An indictment revealed that Vance had “knowingly and willfully” threatened to assassinate Trump and JD Vance on a Bluesky post made on April 1, 2025. While using the username “Diaperjdv,” Vance wrote:

“If tRump, Vance, or Musk ever come to my city again, they will leave it in a body bag. I will either be shot by a secret service sniper or spend the rest of my life in prison. I’ve only got about 10 years of life left anyway so I don’t f—ing care either way.”

Threatening The President’s Son

The second charge is connected to a previous post Vance made back on March 7. Contrary to the other post, the threat is not directed at the President or the Vice President. He threatened Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr.

The Michigan man responded to a post titled “Donald Trump Jr. Considering a Run for President in 2028.” James Vance wrote in response, “I will murder that stupid f—er before he gets secret service protection.”

On Wednesday, June 11, James Vance appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Maarten Vermaat and, at the time, entered a not guilty plea to all charges. He was released on a personal recognizance bond.

His release conditions entailed him not using or possessing alcohol or other narcotic drugs without a prescription. Vance also had to submit to drug testing, not leave the Western District of Michigan without the court’s permission, and not possess a firearm.

Vance was also prohibited from having access to social media and was required to participate in a computer monitoring program.

His trial was set to begin on August 5. However, with his guilty plea, James Vance will be sentenced on November 17.