Man Shot By Secret Service During an ‘Armed Encounter’ Near the White House

The US Secret Service shot a man following an “armed encounter” outside the White House in Washington, DC.

Videos by Suggest

Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi issued a statement on X (formerly Twitter) detailing the incident.

“Secret Service personnel were involved in a shooting following an armed encounter with a person of interest shortly after midnight on March 9 at 17th and G Street NW,” Guglielmi wrote. He further noted that the media staging will be at 17th and Pennsylvania.

In the preliminary statement, the US Secret Service revealed that local police had shared information about a “suicidal individual.” The person may have traveled to Washington, DC, from Indiana.

“Around midnight, members of the Secret Service encountered the individual’s parked vehicle near 17th and F Street, NW,” the statement reads. “They also saw an individual on foot matching the description nearby.”

As the officers approached, the individual allegedly “brandished a firearm,” causing an armed confrontation to ensue. “During which shots were fired by our personnel,” the statement continues. “The suspect was transported to an area hospital, and his condition is unknown. There were no reported injuries to Secret Service personnel.”

The Metropolitan Police Department Internal Affairs Division’s Force Investigation Team is investigating the incident. This team investigates all law enforcement officer-involved shootings in Washington, DC.

President Donald Trump was not at the White House during the confrontation between the individual and the Secret Service.

The ‘Armed Encounter’ Incident Occurred After A South Carolina Man Was Arrested For Allegedly Threatening President Trump

A South Carolina man was arrested for threatening President Trump days before the “armed encounter” incident in Washington, DC.

According to Fox News, Travis Keith Lang, 47, from Irmo, South Carolina, was arraigned on federal charges at a Columbia courthouse on Friday, Mar. 7. He was arrested the day before.

Court documents revealed Lang had threatened to “take the life of, to kidnap, and to inflict bodily harm upon the President of the United States.”

The US Secret Service is now investigating the incident. Guglielmi also issued a statement.

“Ensuring the safety of the President and all of our protectees is not just a duty for the Secret Service – it is a responsibility we uphold with unwavering commitment,” Guglielmi stated. “We are grateful to our special agents and support teams for their work and especially the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) for their partnership and invaluable assistance in this case.”

“We also urge anyone with knowledge of potential threats against public officials to immediately report these to local law enforcement,” he added. “Vigilance and cooperation are critical to maintaining the security of those who serve our nation.”

Lang pleaded not guilty but was denied bail. He is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center. He is scheduled to next appear in court for a March 14 bond hearing.