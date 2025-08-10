Michigan Man Allegedly Killed And Dismembered Ex-Girlfriend, Asked Google For Help Disposing Body

A Michigan man, 33-year-old Deandre Booker, is accused of killing and dismembering his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Lashay Elkins, 30. Allegedly, Booker made troubling Google searches before Elkins was last seen, including, “telling god i want to kill someone.”

Videos by Suggest

According to an initial Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office release, Booker was initially charged with lying to a police officer during a violent crime investigation. Allegedly, Booker lied to police officers and “wilfully provided false and misleading information” regarding Elkins’ whereabouts.

Elkins had been last seen on January 2, and he allegedly lied from January 4 to January 7. Booker’s bond was set at $250,000.

Weeks later, the DA’s office announced new charges filed against Booker. He was charged with premeditated first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, disinterment and mutilation of a dead body, and concealing the death of an individual.

Booker is accused of murdering and dismembering Elkins, a mother of two, at his Roseville apartment on Thursday, January 2.

Alleged Google Searches

According to evidence presented in court by the prosecution, as reported by WDIV, Deandre Booker allegedly made troubling Google searches. These allegedly included the fastest routes from Flint to Ohio and what to do on the run, among other searches.

However, on Friday, August 8, Detective Chris Moran, as per the outlet, testified on additional Google searches allegedly made on Booker’s phone. A prosecutor revealed a total of nine alleged Google searches related to the murder case. These were allegedly made between December 22, 2025, and January 5, 2025.

These include, “telling god i want to kill someone,” “9mm silencer roseville,” “murder out of rage,” “shotgun throw pillow”, “Can you track location when phone is off,” and “What happened to trash after its picked up.”

Furthermore, Detective Moran testified that blood had been found at a dumpster at Booker’s apartment. Moran believed that Booker “would definitely be very concerned as to where the trash would go with the body.”

Additionally, The Detroit News reported that drops of Elkins’ blood were found in Booker’s apartment.

Elkins’ body has not been found.

“Our hearts are with Ashley’s family as they endure this unimaginable pain, and we remain committed to seeking justice for them and our community,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said back in January. “No one should suffer such a loss, and we will do everything in our power to ensure accountability.”

A GoFundMe was set up to support Elkins’ two sons, aged 10 and 7.