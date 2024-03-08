Michael Strahan’s Daughter Isabella Undergoes Emergency Second Brain Surgery

Michael Strahan’s daughter Isabella is having her second craniotomy in five months. Isabella detailed the scary procedure in an online vlog.

She said that her anxiety was up about the surgery. She didn’t like the prospect of someone messing around in her head.

“I’m actually very nervous. I’m more nervous for this one because it’s not like my brain that they’re messing with, it’s not as deep… but I’m curious as to what recovery would look like,” she said. “I’m not excited…at all. I’m actually kind of nervous.”

Still, she hasn’t let the surgery bring down her humor. “Yay. How lucky am I to get another brain surgery,” she said. After the surgery, Isabella spoke about how things went.

She said doctors opened her head at the scar to drain fluid. They also replaced the bone that they cut out of her skull. Isabella has a bit to go for recovery. She admitted that she was in a good amount of pain.

“I’m in so much pain…and this sucks. I was in so much pain earlier, I was like screaming. This is not fun,” she said. “Hopefully this is what was causing all my fevers and why I’ve been in the hospital for a week. So hopefully I will get to go home soon after I heal from this. But I don’t feel my best.”

Isabella Details Road to Recovery

“My face is so puffy, it’s insane. I feel really awful and I was not expecting to come out in this head wrap thing,” she said. “I’m just in a lot of pain. It sucks. I was way more drugged up for my first surgery because it was more invasive.”

Previously, doctors performed brain surgery to remove a tumor. Isabella has been battling brain cancer and has been undergoing chemotherapy. However, she started catching high fevers following the initial surgery.

After the surgery, Isabella was thankful that she could still walk and talk. She was also happy the surgery didn’t require operating on her brain again.

“It’s not fun getting your head cut open,” she continued. “It’s not fun but I’m super glad I can still walk and talk and they didn’t touch my brain because doing that again would be really really rough and I don’t think I could do it… I could do it but it would be rough again.”

For Isabella, it will take time for her to fully recover.