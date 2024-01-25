Michael Strahan’s Daughter Isabella Enjoys Pool Day Amid Brain Cancer Battle

Michael Strahan’s daughter Isabella shared a touching poolside moment with her twin Sophia amidst her challenging fight against brain cancer. 19-year-old Isabella completed a six-week course of radiation therapy last week and is now getting ready for her chemotherapy treatment starting in February. Isabella exuded joy in a photo posted on her Instagram. She rocked a charming black and red cherry-print bikini, complemented by a stylish straw hat.

Sophia also posted a video of them cooling down in the pool. In the clip, Isabella revealed her shaved head. Sophia captioned the post, “us again,” with Isabella commenting, “love you.”

In October, a freshman at the University of Southern California received a diagnosis of medulloblastoma. This came after she started experiencing excruciating headaches and waking up vomiting every morning.

Last week, Michael Strahan’s daughter shared a poignant glimpse into her day on her YouTube vlog, allowing viewers to witness the depth of her emotions. “I’m very excited to finally be done,” she said on her YouTube series. The web series aims to support Duke Children’s Hospital & Health Center in North Carolina, where Sophia is scheduled to begin her chemotherapy treatment in February.

“It’s been a long six weeks and I’m very happy to finally heal my head after all of this because the side effects and everything get to you,” she admitted.

Michael Strahan and His Daughter Isabella Appeared on ‘Good Morning America’ to Discuss the Cancer Battle

Earlier this month, Michael and Isabella shared the heart-wrenching news of her recent diagnosis. She bravely underwent emergency surgery when doctors discovered a tumor at the back of her brain, larger than a golf ball.

They made an appearance on Good Morning America, where they candidly shared the teen’s “serious” diagnosis with Robin Roberts. In addition, she had to undergo the egg freezing procedure due to the potential impact of radiation and chemotherapy on her fertility.

“I’m feeling good, not too bad,” Isabella said at the time. “I’m ready for it to start and be one day closer to being over,’ she added. “You just have to keep living every day, I think, through the whole thing”.

When talking about her future plans, she expressed excitement about going back to college and moving to California for a fresh start in her educational journey.