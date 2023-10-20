Michael Strahan Thrown Out Of ‘GMA’ Kickball Game For Arguing With Umpire

The former NFL player shows his competitive side during a friendly game of kickball…

Michael Strahan, 51, amused fans by revisiting the Good Morning America kickball game, where he had a quite a memorable altercation with the umpire.

Considering his rich history as a New York Giants defensive player, it’s only natural that Strahan has a little bit of a competitive side. In a recent story, the GMA host was seen back in his element with his daughter and rarely seen girlfriend.

In a playful video shared on his Instagram page on October 19th, Strahan could be seen completely invested in the game. After getting into it with the umpire concerning a ‘bad call’, Strahan was confined the the bench for the rest of the game.

“You know what, you’re out,” the umpire said to Strahan.

Strahan yelled, “I’m out! I’m going!”

“Two bad calls in one inning,” the TV personality said, claiming that his team lost before the game even started.

But the situation appeared to be all in good fun as Strahan had a smile on his face through the entire clip.

“That time I got kicked out of the @goodmorningamerica Kickball game for arguing with the umpire. LOLOLOL,” the TV personality said in the caption.

He also included the very fitting hashtags, “#OnceACompetitorAlwaysACompetitor” and “#tbt.”

It is still a lingering rumor that Strahan has been looking to spread his wings to discover new horizons outside of the GMA studio. After recently being featured as a judge on Dancing With The Stars, the GMA co-host was very excited and hopeful for an invitation to return, saying that he had an “incredible night” and felt like he was “right at home.”

For now, Strahan continues to entertain the loyal GMA fanbase. Hopefully he makes a decision that makes him happy! We already know he will excel with whatever new endeavor he choose to pursue.



