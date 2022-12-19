Michael Strahan’s Post Remembering DJ tWitch Is Heartbreaking

Michael Strahan is one of many people taking to social media to mourn the death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, a dancer, choreographer, and actor who was known for his role as DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Fans And Friends Remember DJ tWitch

On December 13, Boss’ wife called the Los Angeles Police Department and said he had left their home without taking his car, which was unusual. The police later received a call about reported gunshots at the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, where Boss was found dead. His death has been ruled a suicide by self-inflicted gunshot wound. Boss was 40 years old.

People all over the world are sharing their grief on social media and remembering Boss for his talents as a dancer, actor, and DJ. Strahan posted an emotional message in remembrance of Boss.

‘Your Legacy Will Always Be Remembered’

“RIP to my friend Twitch,” he wrote. “I just can’t believe it. From the set of Ellen and Magic Mike to the texts to check in and support each other you were always a real brotha. You are loved and will be missed. Your legacy will always be remembered. Sending my love and condolences to Allison, his kids, and family.”

The comment section soon filled with others who miss Boss. Actor Terry Crews wrote that he was “heartbroken,” while one fan commented, “I still can’t believe this. You never know what a person is carrying. Praying for him and the rest of the world that is suffering silently.”

Boss’ Wife Calls Him ‘The Backbone’ Of Their Family

Boss’ wife, fellow dancer Allison Holker Boss, released a statement confirming his death. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” she wrote. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Her statement continued, “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” she added. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.” Family, friends, and fans around the world are grieving the loss of Stephen Boss and remembering his legacy as a dancer and artist as they celebrate his life.

