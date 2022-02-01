Michael Strahan Shares Hilarious Video Of Him Napping On A Couch That’s Way Too Small, Fans Love It

Former football player Michael Strahan shared a video on his Instagram that had many fans joking about his size. The star was caught napping on his office couch, but many think it’s time for him to get a new one.

“A nap in the office never hurts especially when I throw on the @michaelstrahanbrand robe. LOL. #TheMostComfortableRobeEver,” he captioned the video. Fans were quick to show support for Strahan’s brand, with one commenting, “that robe looks great on you.”

Another joked, “I didn’t think you rest!” However, many ignored the robe and commented on Strahan’s couch. “I’m actually wondering why you don’t have a longer couch…” one person wrote. Another commented, “I think the couch is a little too low for me…and probably for you, too!”

The couch isn’t the only downsizing the Good Morning America host is doing. Strahan, who used to own a 15,600 square foot mansion in California. Now, Strahan lives in a townhouse apartment on the Upper West Side of New York. The TV show host shows off lots of pictures of his place, from shots of his kitchen and living room to pictures of his backyard — a luxury in New York City.

His Trip To Space

Strahan has also made headlines for a recent trip: a rocket ride into space. The retired NFL star even took a football with him on the journey, which will now be displayed in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“Flying to space with Blue Origin was a once-in-a-lifetime experience that I will never forget,” Strahan said. “It’s an honor to have this special football on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, where fans of space travel and the game of football can share in the journey with me.”

“The Pro Football Hall of Fame is thrilled to have the opportunity to preserve and display for fans the football graciously donated by Blue Origin and Michael Strahan,” Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said in a statement. “Constance Schwartz-Morini, Michael’s longtime business partner and the CEO of SMAC Entertainment, called me with this creative idea, and we are proud to be part of commemorating the historic moment of Michael being the first Pro Football Hall of Famer to go to space.”

Strahan has also recovered from COVID-19, telling fans, “I just want to let you know that I do feel a lot better and I’m just thankful to be on the other side of it. You don’t want Covid or to go through everything that it brings with it.”

