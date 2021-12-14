Michael Strahan Criticized By Fans Over Controversial Space Launch

Good Morning America anchor Michael Strahan just successfully completed his space launch on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket. The star immediately took to social media to share his childlike excitement about the experience, but it seems the public doesn’t share his enthusiasm about his cosmic vacation. Users took to Twitter to call the star out for an act that many just see as ego-driven. A trip that also doesn’t help with our current climate crisis at all, and only adds to it.

Michael AstroStrahan

On Saturday, September 11th, Strahan and a group of other fairly rich and well-known people took a space flight on the Blue Origin, which went off without a hitch. Strahan immediately took Twitter upon returning home and made his feelings about the experience very clear, saying in the video, “Yo! Flights over! We’re done! I’m back at the training center here, and I have to say it was SURR-REAL, however you want to spell that. But it was unbelievable. It’s hard to even describe it. It’s going to take a little bit to process it but it couldn’t have gone better.”

“Touchdown has a new meaning now! Got my hat. Got my wings, I can fly. I did today. Gonna be a lot to match this. Wow. That’s all I can say. Wow. There we go. Michael. Astronaut-stray. Out,” Strahan continued. Twitter, however, didn’t share his excitement at all.

Twitter Has Spoken

Almost immediately, the pushback began, with people very quick to point out that his very small trip left a massive impact on our carbon footprint. One commenter posting specifically: “Did you know that 75 tons of carbon is emitted for each passenger on your joy ride & exacerbating. All so the rich & famous can go to space for 10 minutes.”

For those unaware, the flights are only ten minutes, and only about 3 of those minutes are actually in zero gravity. Another post was quick to point this out. “You’ve wasted millions to feel a few minutes of 0 gravity.”

