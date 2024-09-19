Michael Jordan Sparks Major Health Concerns With New Photo: ‘Is He Okay?’

The Last Dance is arguably the greatest sports documentary ever made. But when the show aired on ESPN back in 2020, fans were quick to notice that Michael Jordan wasn’t looking so hot anymore.

Jordan’s eyes, in particular, were especially yellow. This led fans to speculate that he may have jaundice. Others wondered if the basketball legend had melanosis. While neither diagnosis has been confirmed, Jordan once again sparked health concerns on September 19 when a recent photo of him went viral…

Michael Jordan says he blazes a few times a day to ‘stay in the air longer’ 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/BVJbD7Fxbm — NBACentel (@TheNBACentel) September 19, 2024

Michael Jordan Sparks Major Health Concerns With Viral Photo

A photo of Jordan at a soccer game was shared on X by NBA Central. Fans quickly began commenting on Jordan’s eyes, which are now even more yellow than they were in 2020.

“MJ’s eyes almost the same color as the wall behind him bro,” one fan quipped. “Is Michael Jordan in liver failure? Look at his eyes,” another asked.

I love Jordan. And he's the 🐐.



But, Why are Michael Jordan's eyes so yellow though? #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/dPKrprwbLh — ChanMan (@ChandranTheMan) May 4, 2020

Back in 2020, Dr. Val Phua spoke to VICE about Jordan’s eyes.

“Yellow eyes should not be ignored because they are a sign of something more going on. There is literally more than meets the eye,” Val Phua stated. “Leaving eye conditions untreated includes compromise in vision and even blindness.”

“His eyes are slightly discolored which may point to jaundice, but there seems to also be a slightly raised lesion on the eye, which can point to something local causing the discoloration like a pinguecula. Yellowish discoloration of the eyes may be more obvious in a dark-skinned individual compared with someone who is fair-skinned.”