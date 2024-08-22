Michael Jordan’s Abandoned $15M Chicago Mansion at Center of TikTok Controversy

Michael Jordan is widely recognized as the greatest basketball player of all time. He was the leader of the Chicago Bulls dynasty, who ruled the NBA during the 1990s, winning six NBA titles.

As the king of Chicago, Jordan has a castle that is most befitting. However, MJ’s Chi-Town mansion is currently abandoned. And it has recently become the talk of the town on social media.

Jordan’s Abandoned Mansion Goes Viral on Social Media

The Bulls legend has been trying to sell the property since 2012. Valued at $14.855 million. However, a video posted by one TikTok user shows why it may be so difficult for MJ to find a buyer.

The home is in disarray with a flooded basketball court, and kitchens and bedrooms in disarray.

Terry Rozier Recalls Meeting Bulls Legend

Meeting the most recognized and highly-held basketball player of all time is a surreal moment for many people. Terry Rozier, who once played point guard for Michael Jordan’s Charlotte Hornets, also talked about the first time he met Jordan after being traded.

“It was at the Aria in Vegas, we got lunch and we were outside,” Rozier said via Fadeaway World. “He was telling all his stories, about him lifting every day before the game, and him going against the Pistons, and they were putting him on his butt because of how physical they were. He had to go and get stronger.”

“It was just, I was looking in a daze while he was talking. Crazy, like ‘I’m really here talking with Michael Jordan, he’s sharing all these stories and giving me all this game?’ It was crazy. It was my first time with him, and it was probably the best meeting I’ve ever had.”

Larsa Pippen Gets Honest on Relationship With Marcus

The relationship between Marcus and Larsa has always been a topic of controversy. It is not just because she is 16 years his senior. But Larsa was also married to Scottie Pippen, who was a former teammate of Marcus’ father, Michael, on the Bulls.

Larsa and Marcus have since called it quits. But even though they are over, the reality star says she has still not discussed her and Marcus’ relationship with Pippen.

“My ex and I don’t really talk about our relationships. I feel like we just talk about our kids,” she said.

“I felt like other people thought [my relationship with Marcus] was a bigger deal in our families than it really was. I’m here to tell you that, I promise you guys, it was not.”