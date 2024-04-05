Michael Jackson’s Alleged Victims Seek to Open Sealed Records Featuring Explicit Photos of Late Singer Ahead of New Trial

Michael Jackson’s production company aims to prevent the late pop star’s accusers from accessing his police records. In court filings on Wednesday, April 3 in the Superior Court of Los Angeles, MJJ Productions seeks to dismiss Wade Robson and James Safechuck’s requests for access to police documents. People reports that MJJ productions believe they are trying to obtain “photographs of Michael Jackson’s genitalia and naked body.”

Nevertheless, according to the court records, “these images are sealed by a court-entered protective order from the Santa Barbara Superior Court.”

“Beyond the invasion of privacy issues, the available records indicate the photographs Plaintiffs now seek are also subject to a strict protective order agreed to by Michael Jackson and Santa Barbara law enforcement and entered by the Santa Barbara Superior Court,” the filing goes on to say.

The suit alleges that since July 2018, Robson, 41, and Safechuck, 46, have had multiple subpoenas for records “quashed.”

In the legal filing, lawyers representing Michael Jackson’s production company contend that “the photographs Plaintiffs seek were not taken willingly by Mr. Jackson. They were the result of a court-ordered search based on a false statement in what became a discredited criminal investigation.”

They continued, “To allow Plaintiffs to exploit that series of circumstances to their benefit by obtaining those photographs now adds a second defilement to the first.”

Michael Jackson’s Alleged Victims Came Forward Over a Decade Ago

In 2013, Australian choreographer Robson accused Jackson of molesting him between the ages of 7 and 14. The next year, actor Safechuck filed a lawsuit against Jackson. He alleges that the singer began grooming him for sex when he was 10 years old. Both men were featured in the 2019 HBO documentary Leaving Neverland.

Robson and Safechuck are currently suing his production company. They allege that the singer’s staff are accountable for enabling his alleged abuse of them.

In late February, choreographer and director Robson, along with director, writer, and actor Safechuck, successfully merged their lawsuits against Jackson’s companies into one case. They aim to proceed to trial early next year. This would come before the release of the Antoine Fuqua-directed Michael biopic in April 2025, as reported by Rolling Stone.

“They want the Michael Jackson biopic to come out before the trial. That’s what I think,” John C. Carpenter, Robson and Safechuck’s lawyer, told the outlet. “These corporations that facilitated the abuse in the first place, they’re rewriting the history.”

Meanwhile, an attorney for Jackson’s companies told the court, according to Rolling Stone, that they intend to waive a three-year speedy trial rule. She anticipates the case won’t be ready for jurors until after December 2026.