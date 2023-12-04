Michael B. Jordan Involved In Car Accident

The Black Panther actor hit a parked car at speeds unknown, but the damage is telling…

Michael B. Jordan, 36, crashed his blue Ferrari into a parked Kia at or around 11:30 PM in Hollywood over the weekend.

YouTube

The Los Angeles Police Department did not that suspect Jordan was under the influence by drugs or alcohol. They also did not perform a field sobriety test, according to TMZ.

Additional sources reveal that cops on the scene asked the Fahrenheit 451 actor, “What happened?” but he refused to elaborate.

Luckily there were no reported injuries, but Jordan did a number on the Kia and his Ferrari.

YouTube

TMZ also states that LAPD instructed the Creed star to fill out a police report digitally.

The actor has been seen with this Ferrari previously, having been photographed walking away from it in 2021 while he was still dating Lori Harvey. Therefore, there’s no question that it belongs to him.

No official statement has been released from Michael B. Jordan or his team at this time.

In a similar story, comedian and Let’s Make a Deal host Wayne Brady was also involved in a fender bender recently.

FLORIDA DIVISION OF ARTS & CULTURE



Things supposedly took a turn for the worse after things escalated between him and the person who hit him. A fist fight occurred that left Brady scuffed up, but he turned out just fine. The aggressor, on the other hand, was arrested.