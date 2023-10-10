Michael B. Jordan And Steve Harvey Hug It Out A Year After Breakup With Lori Harvey

If there were any doubts before, Steve Harvey and Michael B. Jordan are on good terms following the actor’s split from Lori Harvey.

Family Feud host, Steve Harvey, and Black Panther actor, Michael B. Jordan were spotted together at the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 on Thursday. This comes over a year after Jordan cut things off with Harvey’s stepdaughter, Lori Harvey.

A photo on the NBA’s official Instagram page shows the two celebrities smiling warmly as they hugged. Jordan was wearing a light-pink jacket with a white shirt while Harvey wore a striped gray suit, looking dapper as always.

The basketball organizations also posted a video clip that showed the two greeting one another. The 36-year-old Creed actor shook hands before diving right in with a hug. The two then exchanged a few words before the video ends.

“All smiles at #NBAinAbuDhabi! 😃,” the NBA left in the caption before tagging the two stars and adding an “NBACelebRow” hashtag.

After Jordan and Lori broke up in June 2022, Harvey was very clear about his feelings for his daughter during a segment of his morning radio show, The Steve Harvey Morning Show.

“I am team Lori, 1000 percent. She’s my daughter. I love her, I support her,” he said.

The 66-year-old TV host added, “Things happen. It’s hard to be young and in the limelight and have a successful relationship. Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends…I ain’t heard nobody say they busted windows or nothing. As long as you don’t put your hands on my daughter, I don’t give a damn what you do.”

Records show that the TV host repeatedly expressed adoration for Jordan, calling him a “nice guy” after the actor and his daughter went public with their romance back in January 2021.

“First of all, let’s be clear about something. He is a nice guy,” Harvey exclaimed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in February 2021, adding, “This kid … I like him. I’m pulling for him.”

In September that same year, the radio show host also told PEOPLE: “I don’t speak publicly about this type of stuff, but I’m happy for my daughter right now. I really am. It’s the first time I’ve been happy for her [in a relationship]. And it’s the first time she’s been happy. He’s just a good guy. If he wasn’t, get him out of here, ’cause I have ways,” he continued. “But I can’t say nothing bad, man. He’s just got a great family, man. He’s a spiritual guy.”

This is what it’ all about. Best of luck to the both of them.