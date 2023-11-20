Wayne Brady Involved In Malibu Car Accident With Physical Fight Between Other Driver

The Let’s Make a Deal host and the other driver involved in the fender bender got into a heated argument that resulted in a beatdown and an arrest.

Television show host and comedian Wayne Brady, 51, was involved in a car accident in Malibu that ended in a physical altercation that got police involved.

TMZ got the inside scoop from law enforcement, revealing that Brady was cruising down the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on Sunday night when his ride was struck by a 51-year-old driver. The Dancing With the Stars host and the other driver pulled over before fists flew. Soon their bickering transformed evolved from a heated verbal exchange into a full-blown physical showdown.

Cops reported that Brady called 911 after the fight. At the same time, the other driver got back in his car and sped off. Sheriff deputies ended up finding the guy and arrested him for battery, DUI and hit-and-run.

Brady is widely know for being one of the nicest guys in Hollywood, so the story is hard for many fans of his to grasp. The outlet has also shared that the fire department also arrive on scene, but the comedian did not need any medical attention.

Additional sources say Brady is “all banged up” and sore after the incident, but it’s nothing a day’s rest can’t fix.

Yikes! We’re very glad law enforcement was able to track down that crazy driver! He must have really pissed off Wayne Brady to deserve that ass whoppin’!