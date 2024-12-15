kim-kardashian-shocks-fans-by-wearing-sky-high-heels-despite-broken-foot

Kim Kardashian won’t let a little broken foot get in the way of a good outfit moment, or even a chance to wear high heels.

The reality star arrived to the opening of her Skims flagship store in New York City on Thursday night looking like her regular fashionable self.

Kardashian wore a plunging cream colored jumpsuit, accompanied by sky-high heels. Along with her ensemble, the Skims founder rode around on a scooter all night so that she could easily get around.

Photos of Kardashian were posted to Instagram following the event and fans flooded the comment section. One user wrote, “Always doing the most.”

Another fan commented, “Caption giving Cadu Heron saying ‘Regina George fractured her spine and she still looks like a rockstar’ (complimentary).”

A week ago, Kardashian shared with fans via Instagram that she had broken her foot. She didn’t mention how the injury occurred, but posted the caption, “FML broken foot for the holidays.”

The photo showed the mom of four’s broken foot in a boot with a pair of crutches. Although the Kardashians star didn’t disclose the details about her injury, she did post a photo of herself riding an e-bike just a few days before. She was, once again, wearing heels, along with a thong bodysuit and sheer tights.

The caption of her e-bike photo read, “Enjoy the ride.”

Whether Kardashian hurt herself while riding the e-bike or not, it doesn’t sound like she will be putting her heels away anytime soon!