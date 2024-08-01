Mica Miller’s Family Ends Legal Battle With Her Pastor Husband Following Her Suicide

Mica Miller was the wife of notable South Carolina pastor John-Paul Miller. She was found dead in North Carolina’s Lumber River State Park on April 27.

Her death was quickly ruled a suicide. However, several details about the events leading up to her death caused many to speculate, specifically about her husband’s role.

Mica Miller’s Family Reaches Settlement Following Tragic Death

Conspiracy theories began to appear online. Specifically related to John-Paul tracking her, slashing her tires, and posting a topless photo of her online. Despite the seeming uncertainty about her death, Miller’s family announced that they are putting their feud aside as they have reached a settlement.

“Today John Paul Miller, Solid Rock Church, Inc. and The Estate of Mica Francis Miller, along with the individual members of the Francis family, have reached a full and final Settlement Agreement,” the family said in a statement via PEOPLE.

“Mica’s family, Pastor Miller, and the Church have set their differences aside to allow Mica’s memory to live on. All parties now consider this matter ‘closed’”

Miller Made Police Reports Before Untimely Death

Medical examiner Dr. Richard Johnson confirmed Mica’s death to be a suicide. But amid the investigation police uncovered a report that she made to the police in the months leading up to her death. According to police documents Mica reported that she found a razor blade inside of her car tire. She also told authorities that it was not the first time it had happened.

“According to the documents, Miller reported to police that a razor blade was placed in her tire at the Springmaid Pier,” the report said via ABC.

“She claimed this was the second time a razor had deflated her tire within that week. The report said that as Miller was leaving the pier, she heard a pop and noticed metal protruding from her tire. The responding officer said the metal was a tire deflation device that could be bought online.”