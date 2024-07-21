Mica Miller’s Pastor Husband John-Paul Miller Breaks Silence on Her Death at 30

Months after Mica Miller’s body was discovered at Lumber River State Park in Lumberton, North Carolina, her pastor husband, John-Paul Miller, has broken his silence.

While appearing on Banfield Tonight with NewNation over the weekend, John-Paul addressed his wife’s death. He previously told his parish that Mica died by suicide one day after her body was discovered.

“I didn’t think it was real,” John-Paul Miller explained about the death of Mica. “I thought her family had made it up and had somebody call me and say that.”

Speaking about the day of Mica’s death, John-Paul stated he was in Charlotte with “about 100 people” from his children’s school. They were all attending a soccer tournament. He pointed out that he sent Mica “four emails that day.”

John-Paul Miller went on to say that Mica was previously on medication for her mental health. He claimed he warned her family “so many times” that she would end her life after failing to take her medication.

“You know, like you tell somebody something, and you tell them, you tell them, you tell them. Then, when it happens, you don’t want to say, ’I told you so,’ because it’s a horrible thing. That’s what I felt like,” John-Paul stated. “I told her family, there’s so many times you can’t imagine. I told her friends this.”

He noted that he told everybody about Mica’s struggles. “I said, ‘If y’all don’t get her lithium, she’s going to commit suicide.’”

John-Paul Miller Stated His Wife Mica Had Been Living With a Former Registered Nurse Before Her Death

While continuing his interview, John-Paul Miller revealed Mica had been living with a “former registered nurse” while her family was “taking care of her.”

John-Paul noted that he and Mica “didn’t take that entire week” before her death. However, he did say that he sent her emails “several times” telling her he loved her.

“The last time I saw her was a few weeks before she passed away,” John-Paul recalled. “We spent about four hours together … she was in and out of psychotic conversations … She desperately wanted to come home, she was so afraid her family would disown her.”

He also pointed out that Mica had “lost forty pounds in a month” before her death. John-Paul then added, “When she was under medicine we had the greatest marriage you could ever imagine.”

Mica had filed for divorce from John-Paul Miller six months before her death, but the case had been dismissed in Feb. 2024. John-Paul then filed for “separate support and maintenance” days after the divorce dismissal. Mica had also filed “separate and maintenance, with a hearing scheduled for June 5.

The spouses, who married in 2017, were still legally married when Mica died. Weeks after her body was discovered, the FBI opened an investigation into Mica’s death.

John-Paul Millers continues to be the pastor at Solid Rock Church in Myrtle Beach.