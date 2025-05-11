Miami Man Allegedly Shot Driver For ‘Taking Too Long’ In Parking Spot

A 29-year-old Miami man, Anthony Russian, has been charged with second-degree attempted murder after allegedly shooting a driver in the foot. Allegedly, Russian shot the driver because he was “taking too long” to park.

Videos by Suggest

According to an arrest report obtained by Local 10, the incident took place on April 11 at around 11 p.m. in Wynwood. Police officers received a ShotSpotter alert and were signaled to stop by a woman who is believed to be the victim’s partner. The woman led the officers to the victim in an Airbnb unit in the building and found he was bleeding from his right foot.

It was the victim, who remains unidentified, who told police that, moments before being shot, he was trying to park his Toyota Tacoma. Reportedly, the parking spot was “too narrow” for his vehicle, which translated to particularly slow parking.

All of a sudden, Russian arrived in his Porsche Macan. Then, he “began to honk at the victim to hurry him up.” Eventually, the victim managed to park his vehicle, but asked Russian why he was honking at him. The suspect said that “he was taking too long,” as per the arrest report.

Attempted Murder

However, when the victim approached Russian, the latter pulled out a gun. He allegedly “aimed it at the victim’s torso and pulled the trigger.” Fortunately for the victim, the gun malfunctioned, as per police. Russian allegedly tried to shoot the gun again, but the gun malfunctioned a second time.

However, when he began walking to his Airbnb unit, the victim heard a gunshot. Immediately, he felt a “burning sensation on his right foot,” as per the report. He had been shot, allegedly by Russian.

The victim took himself to Jackson Memorial Hospital after declining an ambulance ride. Later, following a photo lineup, Anthony Russian was arrested. He had been found on Miami Beach on Wednesday, May 7, almost a month after the incident.

Anthony Russian was charged with second-degree attempted murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to WSVN. A Miami-Dade judge ordered him to be held without bond on the attempted murder charge.