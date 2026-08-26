update-on-barry-manilow-amidst-health-concerns

Legendary singer Barry Manilow just took to social media to give fans a health update… and a bit of disappointing news.

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On Aug. 25, the “Mandy” icon shared how he was feeling after a fresh round of shows.

“Hi everybody — Barry here,” the 83-year-old wrote on Instagram. “And I want you to be the first to know that we’re going to take a quick break.”

“We just finished a fantastic summer tour,” Manilow added. “29 shows in 68 days. The shows were fantastic. The audiences were fantastic. And I sounded fantastic. But it seems that we were pushing a little too hard.”

“Now we all need to sit down and shut up,” the “Copacabana” singer bluntly continued. “So, we’re going to take a break until we return to the Westgate Las Vegas on October 8th. When I’ll be singing like a bird. I hope to see you then.”

The post wrapped by adding that “New Westgate concert dates will be announced next week.”

Barry Manilow performs back in July 2025. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images)

Manilow’s humbling health update comes after the singer dropped out of shows at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino scheduled for Aug. 21 and 22.

“We’re very sorry but we have to cancel tonight’s and tomorrow’s performances. Due to technical and vocal problems, we’re unable to put on our show,” Manilow’s team explained in a statement.

Of course, Manilow also had a cancer scare that required surgery last year.

Meanwhile, fans of the beloved performer showed their support in the comments section.

“Take care Barry! REST PLEASE❤️,” one fan wrote. “Take care of yourself Barry; that’s the most important thing!” another fan echoed.

“Take all the time you need you are a national treasure. I’ve seen you eight times, and I love you so much. Please just get healthy,” another thoughtful fan wrote.

“Relax and recharge. Don’t push yourself too hard. We will always be there for you,” yet another fan promised.