Furniture Brand Slammed for Response to Comedian’s TikTok Joke

Furniture brand Lovesac is being slammed by critics following its CEO’s response to Deric Cahill after he received his multi-thousand-dollar couch.

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In a video posted on his TikTok account last week, Cahill showed his couch being delivered in 24 boxes.

“We just got our new couch delivered, and the only thing I have to say is, are you sh-tting me?” he declared. “This feels like corporate f–king terrorism. Were they coming up with the business idea, like, you know, what we should do? Charge a f–king s–tload of money for our couches and then make everyone be factory workers. Ha ha ha ha! I love that idea. We should. We should call it Lovesac because they can suck our f–king balls.”

Cahill then said that his couch was sent to him in several packages, and he admittedly struggled not only to open the boxes but also to assemble the piece of furniture.

Shortly after Cahill’s TikTok post trended, Lovesac CEO Shawn Nelson decided to make the situation personal.

In response to Cahill, Nelson jokingly suggested that the comedian try using “size small” gardening gloves to assemble his couch.

“Deric, as predicted, our attorneys have reviewed your submission and determined that you are, in fact, entitled to compensation,” Nelson continued. “As such, we will be sending you a new pair of size small floral print garden gloves to mitigate your losses.”

Lovesac then posted a video of a woman putting together her couch by herself without any issues. “The feminine urge to provide the masculine energy,” the post’s caption reads.

Lovesac CEO Walks Back His Insults and Apologies

Days after his initial response to Cahill’s post, Nelson shared a video in which he apologized for his remarks.

“The setup is no joke,” he said about the Lovesac sectionals. “Derick, I thought your Lovesac rant was not just wildly funny, but totally accurate. Our previous video responses to you were just meant to have a little bit of fun, given your profession.”

However, Nelson further shared that he understood the “passion” of Cahill’s fans and he was “impressed.”

“I apologize for being unfunny,” he acknowledged. “We’ll leave the comedy writing to you in the future, I promise. But in all seriousness, I’ve not let anyone here at Lovesac rest until we have a permanent solution to the problem that you’ve called our attention to. “

Nelson also explained why the sectionals are delivered the way they are. “We made them that way for fast shipping, add-on, and all the modularity and washability that come from its design. But you’re right, there should be a better way by now.”

He then added that he and his team are working on something and to stay tuned.

Cahill has since shared that he met with the Lovesac team to discuss his issues.