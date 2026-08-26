‘90210’ Star and Pro Athlete Tie the Knot

After quite a bit of fanfare, a 90210 actress said “I do” to her former pro athlete beau.

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AnnaLynne McCord, who played Naomi Clark on 90210 from 2008 to 2013, married British former rugby player Danny Cipriani over the weekend.

According to PEOPLE, the Days of Our Lives actress tied the knot with the 38-year-old former athlete in an “elegant bohemian”-themed backyard ceremony at their Los Angeles home on Aug. 22.



“Our home is where we get to start our new life together,” the 39-year-old gushed to the outlet. “To have those we love the most bless it with their presence, in celebration of our love, will be a gift that keeps on giving for years to come.”

PEOPLE also noted that several high-profile guests, like Captain America: Civil War star Emily Van Camp, attended the nuptials alongside the bride’s sisters.

How AnnaLynne McCord and Danny Cipriani Took Tying the Knot to the Next Level…

Meanwhile, the now-married couple took tying the knot to the next level, performing an ancient Celtic handfasting ritual during their nuptials (slide two above).

After exchanging their vows, Cipriani told PEOPLE he felt a “deep grace” rush over him. “I married the woman of my dreams.”

“I love the unwavering nature of my love’s heart and how she has walked in fire and never flinched,” he added. “How she has included all and she is a walking blessing field wherever she goes. I see how people, how children react to her, how she effortlessly walks in grace everywhere she goes.”

Former pro athlete Danny Cipriani and ‘90210’ star AnnaLynne McCord in 2025. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the 90210 actress had some sizzling words for her new husband, too.

“He is this fierce presence, and his love is like fire. I used to think I was getting burned, now I see how refining and purifying his flames are,” she told the outlet.

The wedding follows Cipriani popping the question at McCord’s L.A. home on Christmas Day, surrounded by family and friends.

“I cried for 10 minutes straight,” AnnaLynne recalled to PEOPLE then. “At some point, I realized I had to answer. I said, ‘Yes, but I can’t even speak,’ and he replied, ‘That’s okay, it’s actually a good sign that you are quiet for once.’ Then, we’re all laughing.”

Annalynne and Cipriani met on the dating app Raya about a decade ago. After dating on and off for several years, they split in 2020. However, they reconnected in 2024… leading to wedded bliss.

