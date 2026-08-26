Watch Dolly Parton’s Last Ever Public Performance

As the world mourns the loss of the internationally beloved “Queen of Country,” Dolly Parton, her last known public performance is more precious than ever.

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In something of a deep cut, it appears that her last public performance was for Dollywood pass holders last year. According to the sleuths at Setlist, Parton performed one song for the opening day pass holders’ media event on March 14th, 2025. The event also coincided with Dollywood’s 40th anniversary.

The track, “Celebrate the Dreamer in You,” was performed by Parton just 11 days after the death of her husband, Carl Dean. Parton recorded the song back in 2010 for Dollywood’s 25th anniversary.

While up on stage, watched by some of her biggest admirers in her native Sevier County, Tennessee, Parton performed the song earnestly while strumming her guitar.

“Keep the faith, you’ll have your time to shine,” Parton sings in the footage. “Let nobody block your path, allow nothing to distract the passion and desire inside your heart.”

Watching the footage, it’s hard to imagine such a beautiful voice passing away just over a year later. The lyrics also seem like a fitting farewell to fans. Urging listeners to be more and not let anyone hold them back.

After a rousing round of applause, Parton tells the audience to go and enjoy Dollywood’s opening day.

Luckily, fan footage of the moment is on YouTube.

Parton passed away yesterday in Nashville after a brief battle with cancer. She was 80.

Meanwhile, according to Parton’s Instagram, “a small, private service will be held for immediate family. Dolly’s fans and friends from around the world are encouraged to pay tribute to Dolly on social media by tagging @DollyParton or by leaving a message at www.dollyparton.com. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library at www.imaginationlibrary.com”