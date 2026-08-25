Golf Brand Issues Apology After Receiving Backlash Over Ad

Callaway Golf CEO Chip Brewer has issued an apology after the golf brand received backlash over its recent ad showing a male golfer shoving a woman.

Videos by Suggest

In a on all the Callaway social media accounts, Brewer speaks out about the ad, which was done with Good Good Golf.

“Last week, Good Good Golf and Callaway posted a video to promote a co-branded driver,” he explains. “While the video was produced by Good Good, it was approved by Callway prior to posting. That approval never should have happened. Mistakes were made, and we are taking the matter very seriously.”

Brewer further states that as the company deals with the consequences of its mistake and continues its investigation into the matter, he wants to make it clear that he and his team “sincerely apologize” for the video.

“The content was inappropriate and does not reflect our values,” he continues. “To be clear: We are unequivocally against discrimination, domestic violence, or threatening of any kind.”

Brewer also says that as soon as he and his team recognized the seriousness of the situation, it was “escalated appropriately” and the video was removed.

“Preliminary statements were issued by both Good and Callaway,” he notes. “And now this statement has followed.”

Callaway Is Conducting an Investigation Into the Situation

While Callaway continues to conduct an investigation both internally and externally, Brewer says he and his team have already made changes to their approval process to ensure such a situation will never happen again.

“We believe we have been a positive force for diversity and inclusion in the game of golf,” he adds. “This video was completely inconsistent with that. I assure you that we will learn from this and do better.”

Critics quickly responded in the post’s comment section, writing that it was “too late” for Callaway to speak out.

“It’s just a little tooooo late,” one critic declared.

Another added, “Nice try. But no.”

However, not everyone was quick to slam the brand.

“Its not that serious its a funny commercial,” one social media user wrote. “We all know people are not out there beating [women] on the [course]… well at least with their hands.”

A fellow social media user wrote, “It’s not that deep bro.”