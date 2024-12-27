rapper-og-maco-dead-at-32-from-self-inflicted-gunshot-wound

Atlanta rapper OG Maco tragically died Thursday night after weeks in a Los Angeles hospital from a gunshot wound to the head. The rapper passed away surrounded by his family, per TMZ. He was 32.

The artist’s family also confirmed his passing in an Instagram post. “With heavy hearts, we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of our beloved Ben, known to the world as OG Maco,” they wrote. “Ge touched so many lives and left a lasting impact,” they added.

The artist, widely recognized for his 2014 hit “U Guessed It,” had been hospitalized since December 12 after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head.

TMZ reported that his condition deteriorated after he fell into a coma, and despite extensive medical efforts, he could not be revived. During his hospitalization, doctors faced challenges in conducting precise brain scans and eliminating toxins from his system.

False reports of Maco’s death spread on social media days earlier, causing confusion before his passing was confirmed. Authorities responded this month after a neighbor reported gunfire, and a firearm was found nearby.

OG Maco Made His Mark in Hip Hop with 2014’s ‘U Guessed It’

OG Maco, born Benedict Chiajulam Ihesiba Jr., was raised in the College Park neighborhood of Atlanta. He began his music career under the name Maco Mattox, releasing his debut mixtape, Marty McFly, in 2011.

He burst onto the scene in 2014 with the chaotic, offbeat single “U Guessed It,” a track reportedly born out of frustration with his sound engineer. The song quickly went viral, peaking at #90 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning a remix featuring 2 Chainz.

The success of “U Guessed It” propelled Maco from Atlanta’s hipster-rap underground into the mainstream spotlight. He signed with Quality Control and secured a coveted spot in XXL’s 2015 Freshman class, alongside notable names like Fetty Wap and Vince Staples.

After the success of his hit song, Maco worked with major artists like Migos and Diplo but never achieved the same level of mainstream success. His career was further hindered by personal struggles, including serious injuries and health issues. In 2016, he tragically lost an eye in a car accident. Meanwhile, in 2019, he revealed he was battling necrotizing fasciitis, a devastating skin-eating disease.

Of course, fans took to social media to morn the loss of the rapper.

“RIP OG Maco. RIOT and Road Runner are two well-made songs and in my top 20. Rest up champ,” one fan wrote on X.

“Just read his bio. Dude been through some real s**t the last decade or so. YES, mental illness is very real. Please reach out for help if you’re one of the millions who suffer from it,” another fan added.