Miami Cop Allegedly Fired Gun During Argument With Boyfriend Over ‘Inappropriate Messages’

A 27-year-old Miami police officer, Sthephany Canizares, allegedly fired her weapon during an argument with her boyfriend, caused by some “inappropriate messages.”

As reported by NBC Miami, citing a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office report, deputies responded to a residential area on Friday, August 29. The 911 caller was Canizares herself. She initially claimed that her boyfriend was allegedly holding her against her will.

However, when deputies arrived, Canizares ran away from them.

They would then learn from Canizares’ boyfriend that they had been having “relationship issues” in the past few days. When he returned home, he found Canizares outside, who was allegedly holding a firearm.

Fearing for his life, the man rushed inside the house and grabbed their daughter from her crib. Armed with a gun he withdrew from a safe box, the man locked himself in a bedroom and waited, the report said.

As the man was heading inside, the report alleged, he heard what he believed was a gunshot.

‘Inappropriate Messages’

Later in the day, Canizares once again contacted the authorities. She allegedly confessed to having shot her firearm and said that she wanted to turn herself in. The New York Post reported that she was first transported to a local hospital after displaying “abnormal behavior.”

She surrendered her firearm and a spent casing, the report added. After she was discharged from the hospital, Canizares was booked into jail on Sunday, August 31. She was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and discharging a firearm in a residential area.

Sthephany Canizares told investigators that the dispute occurred because she had found “inappropriate messages” on her boyfriend’s phone.

The Miami cop has been released from jail after posting bond on Monday, September 1. The Miami Police Department confirmed to media outlets that Canizares has been relieved from duty with pay, pending the investigation results.

As reported by NBC Miami, the 27-year-old cop is seen singing the National Anthem during a swearing-in ceremony. Additionally, photos show her alongside current Miami Police Chief Manny Morales.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.