Missouri Woman Accused Of Fatally Shooting Teen, 16, Who Was ‘Fixing Her Friend’s Hair’

A 21-year-old Missouri woman, Bailey Lewis, is accused of murdering a 16-year-old who was “fixing her friend’s hair” at a Kansas City residence.

According to court records shared by Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson, the incident occurred on August 9. At around 10:04 p.m., Kansas City Missouri Police Department officers responded to a Jackson County structure following a shooting report.

Upon arrival, officers located a 16-year-old girl who had suffered a gunshot wound to her throat. After being transported to a local hospital, the juvenile, unnamed, was declared deceased, triggering a homicide investigation.

Multiple witnesses told police that the juvenile and her female friend were “fixing each other’s hair” inside the structure. While the 16-year-old was “fixing her friend’s hair” at a vanity, and while a toddler and two adult men were inside, gunshots were heard, according to a probable cause statement.

All inside the structure saw projectiles entering the home from the front door and “living room wall/window.” The teenage girl was shot in the throat, rushing to the bathroom where she collapsed.

Authorities located multiple 9mm shell casings outside the residence. The house and a red Mazda were struck numerous times by gunfire.

Vehicle Spotted, Suspect Identified

By reviewing video camera footage, police observed a gray Hyundai Elantra, driving south through the residential street, firing shots. Authorities were able to identify the vehicle’s driver to be Bailey Lewis.

One of the people inside the residence told police that they knew Lewis, but they had a falling out and hadn’t talked in months. The witness told police that Lewis had accused them of having “a male steal a firearm” from her.

Later, Detectives found out that a previous shooting in Jackson County involved the same Hyundai Elantra. It allegedly occurred 15 minutes before the 16-year-old’s shooting death.

Weeks later, on August 28, Bailey Lewis was arrested in Independence, Missouri. At the time, she was driving the same Hyundai Elantra with a handgun and a cellphone in plain view, the affidavit alleged.

Lewis is charged with second-degree murder, three counts of accessory armed criminal action, and two counts of accessory unlawful use of a weapon.