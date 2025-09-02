Ohio Cop Fired After Allegedly Showing Up At Crime Scene Drunk

An Ohio police officer, Michael Ervin, has been terminated after he allegedly showed up drunk at a crime scene. Reportedly, this is not the first time Ervin has been embroiled in issues involving alcohol.

As reported by WTVG, citing Walbridge Mayor Edward Kolanko, the incident occurred on August 23. At the time, a couple, Mr. Brand and Mrs. Lewis, called authorities after they found their truck’s door open. They wanted to make sure no one was inside their home or vehicle, Kolanko said.

However, when then-officer Ervin arrived, the couple noticed something strange about his demeanor. According to the couple, Ervin was allegedly “staggering and stumbling” as he walked toward them. As a result, Brand and Lewis called 911 again to express their “concerns.”

“He was just standing in the street staring at us watching me talk on the phone,” Lewis added.

Police officers and EMTs arrived at the scene and, after a portable breathalyzer test was administered, his blood alcohol content returned a 0.168% reading, according to Mayor Kolanko. The legal limit in Ohio is 0.08%.

Officer Fired And Charged

Michael Ervin was relieved of duty, and on August 25, he was fired from the Walbridge Police Department (WPD). He has since been charged with operating a vehicle impaired, disorderly conduct, having weapons while intoxicated, and obstructing official business.

“We highly value the public trust and recognize the importance and significance of this situation,” Mayor Kolanko said. “We took swift action once this was recognized to terminate the employee and open an investigation.

“There is zero tolerance for this behavior, especially in a position where the community expects honesty, competence, and integrity.”

Following Ervin’s firing, WTOL reported that, before he joined the WPD, he had resigned from the Toledo Police Department under investigation in 2022. He had been involved in three different off-duty accidents involving alcohol.

The latest and most serious, according to WTOL, took place on October 1, 2022. Allegedly, Ervin’s truck went airborne and landed on train tracks. He suffered a head wound and was hospitalized. There, his ethanol level was 0.32.

He was charged at the time with operating a blood alcohol content of .17 or more. However, the case was dismissed without prejudice.