MGM Casino Speaks Out About Bruno Mars’ Gambling Debt

It appeared that singing sensation Bruno Mars was in hot water after a recent report claimed that the artist racked up over $50 million in debt while gambling at the MGM Grand Casino in Las Vegas. However, amid speculation, the casino shut down those claims.

“MGM and Bruno’s partnership is longstanding and rooted in mutual respect. Any speculation otherwise is completely false; he has no debt with MGM,” the casino said in a statement to TMZ. “Together, we are excited to continue creating unforgettable experiences for our guests.”

Bruno Mars Named ‘Cheat Code’ By Fellow Artist

Bruno Mars has worked with some of the top artists in the industry. His top collaborations include Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, and Cardi B. Artist Anderson Paak says that working with Mars is a ‘cheat code’

“It was big for me. Like I was just trying to take it all in, live in the moment, like being in the studio with them. I’ve done collabs with everybody. I don’t know not one person old, young, everyone on my checklist I’ve already checked and I’ve done all kinds of stuff, I’ve had records that have gotten Grammys but there’s stuff – but like there’s always a place that an artist wants to go and I wanted to go straight to the top,” he said.

“And there’s a cheat code, you know what I’m saying? Everybody told me the cheat code is linking up with this dude. Get Bruno on your side, and yeah, it’s dope.”

NBA Star Gets Honest on Sports Gambling

The emergence of online sports gambling has become intertwined with how the games are consumed by fans.

Online sports betting is currently legalized in 26 states, with more likely to come. But its popularity has become overwhelming for some people. Mavs star Kyrie Irving believes it has taken the “purity” away from basketball.

“Gambling and sports betting has completely taken the purity and the fun away from the game at times. I am gonna just be honest with y’all,” Irving said during a Twitch stream last March, via Sports Illustrated.

“There is a difference between being a diehard fan and supporting your team and loving your team versus somebody that’s betting on a parlay. Do not get me wrong. I do not want anybody wasting their money on me. But goddang this whole community of gamblers has come into the game of basketball.”