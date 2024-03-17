Bruno Mars Allegedly Owes $50 Million in Gambling Debts to Las Vegas Casino

Beloved crooner Bruno Mars may need to find some “Treasure” if reports of his mounting gambling debts are true. Mars has commenced his ninth year of residency at Park MGM in Las Vegas, further extending it with 12 shows scheduled throughout 2024.

However, Bruno Mars may not be extending his time in Las Vegas for his love of performing there. Allegedly, the hitmaker is swimming in gambling debts.

“He owes millions to the MGM [from gambling],” News Nation reported an unnamed source saying. “[MGM] basically own him.”

Bruno Mars Reportedly Earns $90 Million a Year Playing Vegas, Yet Allegedly is Barely Breaking Even

The source claimed that Bruno Mars is indebted to MGM for as much as $50 million. It has been reported that he earns $90 million annually through his casino agreement, yet, with post-tax deductions, he is barely meeting his financial obligations.

As part of Mars’s MGM contract, they were said to have commissioned The Pinky Ring, a cocktail lounge located within the Bellagio Resort. News Nation also mentions an additional project currently in development.

Bruno Mars Spun Tall Tales of His Gambling Glory in Past Interviews

Tales of a superstar deep in gambling debt while raking in $90 million a year might seem far-fetched. However, in previous media interviews, Mars has openly discussed his fondness for gambling.

He mentioned visiting his first casino at the age of 19. At that time, still an unknown musician, he claimed he managed to cover his rent by playing cards.

“I used to be like a loudmouth. You know the guy, people would want to take his money. If you do get them to lose, they’re out for you, they’re gunning for you,” Mars told GQ way back in 2013. “And that’s when they’re weak. And that’s when you jump or pounce on them.”

A story of his first attempt at gambling might hint at how he allegedly racked up his reported debt. “I remember my first bet, my hand was shaking, and a guy called me out on it and embarrassed me,” he admitted, adding he lost a hundred dollars he didn’t have. “You gotta lose. You just have to lose to win, to understand.”

Meanwhile, after touring Bangkok and Singapore, Mars will return to Park MGM in June for another residency. Tickets for his upcoming residency can be purchased here.