Machine Gun Kelly

MGK Reveals Heartbreaking Words His Daughter Told Him That Led to Him Finally Quitting Drugs

CultureCelebs
By Frederick Ennette Jr.
August 20, 2024 | 8:44 p.m. CDT
Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images

Rap star Machine Gun Kelly is known for rocking the stage with his myriad of hit songs. Over the years MGK has been known to have a persona that is off the edge. He has also been very candid about his substance use.

However, the “Wild Boy” artist says that he has recently turned over a new leaf. And his daughter Cassie was the catalyst of his journey to sobriety.

MGK Credits Daughter for Sobriety Journey

“It started with my daughter saying, ‘Dad, you know I can tell when you’re high?’ Broke my heart. Was the ultimate letdown,” MGK said during an appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast.

“It took me a while afterward because obviously drugs have a vice grip on you. That was step one for me. As a father and as a man, to be the father I wish my dad would have been, I have to break this generational curse for my kid.”

MGK also says that he has taken his journey to be drug-free a step further. He has also stopped consuming alcohol. It has been about a year since his last drink.

“I don’t drink anymore. I haven’t drank since last August,” he added. “That was the first time I ever went to rehab.”

Pete Davidson Gets Candid on Drug Use

Pete Davidson is known for keeping things light-hearted as one of Saturday Night Live’s top comedians. But during his most recent stand-up show, he touched upon a more serious topic.

“I can’t quit [weed] yet. It’s all I have left,” he told the crowd per the Daily Mail.

“I did coke and ketamine and f–king all the pills and all that s–t. All I have is weed left, so it’s almost over, but I’m holding on for a little bit longer.”