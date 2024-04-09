mexican-news-station-accidentally-airs-footage-of-testicles-instead-of-solar-eclipse

The Testiclipse is upon us. Indeed, that’s what viewers felt when a news outlet aired footage of testicles during yesterday’s solar eclipse.

A local Mexican television network found itself egg on its face when it was duped into broadcasting a video clip featuring a man’s scrotum in all of its glory during a live coverage of the solar eclipse. RCG TV, a broadcast station located in Coahuila’s northeastern region, was covering the cosmic event on its ’24/7′ midday news program. The station shared videos submitted by viewers when it made the mistake that went viral

Yes, dear readers, footage of the news outlet dropping the ball(s) found its way to X (formerly Twitter). Thankfully, the hanging brain portion is censored for sensitive viewers.

“They would be the municipalities where [the eclipse] could be appreciated the most,” the anchor said, as a hairy scrotum dangled on screen. The candid video abruptly stopped when one of the female anchors gasped and looked at him in shock.

The footage was promptly removed. The anchors clarified that the rogue testicles originated from a viewer. This was following a request for amateur footage of the solar eclipse.

An Indiviual Steps Forward, Declaring His Very Own Testicles Featured During the Solar Eclipse

Both censored and uncensored versions of the clip swiftly circulated on social media, persisting even after being removed from the broadcast. A user on X who goes by the name Rhevolver, claimed responsibility for the video.

However, Rhevolver, who also claimed the testicles in question were his, said they were simply performing a service during the solar eclipse broadcast. “Greetings to all my people from Saltillo who had to watch my eggs on television.[This is] because those at @rcg_media forgot to review the video of the eclipse carefully,” he tweeted. “I love you.”

Of course, those on social media couldn’t help but weigh in on the balls seen around the world. “lol that’s NUTS,” one wordsmith wrote. “turn around for the moon?” another quipped. “What a nutty thing to do,” a third jokester chimed in.

Others just wondered aloud about the logistics involved. It seems a lot had to line up for testicles to find their way on TV during the solar eclipse. “I can’t stop laughing!”, one X user admitted. “Bruh, there’s no way,” another wrote, alongside multiple laughing emojis.

The cosmic dance continues.