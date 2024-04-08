Taylor Swift Teases New ‘Tortured Poets Department’ Lyrics During Solar Eclipse

Taylor Swift is joining the excitement surrounding the rare total solar eclipse by teasing fans with a mysterious message on social media.

Today in her Instagram stories, Swift hinted at lunar-inspired lyrics from her highly awaited album The Tortured Poets Department.

In the video, the billionaire pop icon provided a preorder link for the album and showcased a typewriter typing out what seemed to be lyrics. “Crowd goes wild at her fingertips/Half moonshine, Full eclipse,” the typewriter doles out.

TAYLOR SWIFT

THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT

APRIL 19th



Crowd goes wild at her fingertips

Half moonshine,

Full eclipse #TSTTPD pic.twitter.com/E1bSdRf4si — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) April 8, 2024

The teaser arrives on the day when millions across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada will witness a darkened sky within the path of totality for the total solar eclipse. This unveiling follows Taylor Swift’s recent 13-day countdown to Tortured Poets, a tribute to her cherished number, 13.

Obsessed Fans Attempt to Decipher Taylor Swift’s Solar Eclipse Message

Of course, die-hard Swifties immediately obsessed over the breadcrumb dropped by their idol. Besides asking for preorders for the upcoming album, what could it all mean?!

Some focused on the eclipse itself. “I swear if these are lyrics and she literally added in about the eclipse and waited until TODAY the day of the eclipse,” one Taylor Swift fan gushed. “That woman is a genius,” they added.

Meanwhile, others believe the lyrics tie into a track on the upcoming album. “ITS IN THE 3RD PERSON IS THIS FROM CLARA BOW??,” one excited fan exclaimed. “I think this is def a lyric for Clara Bow,” another Swiftie agreed.

“Guys you have no idea how confident I am that this is Clara Bow,” another internet sleuth wrote. They added, “Moonshine was at its prime during Clara Bow’s fame + the crowd line – I’m so so certain it’s Clara Bow.”

Naturally, there has been a notable increase in fascination with the iconic actress who transitioned from the silent film era to the sound era, especially since Taylor Swift unveiled the tracklist for her forthcoming album. The final track on Side D is named “Clara Bow.”

Clara Bow is credited with being the inspiration behind the term “the It girl” for up-and-coming female stars. She was the female lead in the first movie to ever secure an Oscar for Best Picture.

By 1930, she had appeared in 45 films within six years. However, by 1933, her Hollywood career came to an end due to personal struggles with men and mental health issues.