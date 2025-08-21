Update on Metal Guitarist Who Was Hospitalized After ‘Nightmare’ Health Scare

Bandmates of metal guitarist Phil Fascinana have shared an update after he was hospitalized with bacterial pneumonia.

Videos by Suggest

In a recent Facebook post, American heavy metal band Malevolent Creation announced that Fascinana is now back home with his family.

“He needs to have a small surgery and is still on a lot of medication,” the bandmates shared. “But [he] is doing great and is expected to make a full recovery.”

The metal guitarist’s bandmates further reported that he can’t wait to return to the stage after being hospitalized. “He can’t wait to be onstage again starting with our Brazilian Tour in September with the mighty Krisiun and our North American Tour in October with our friends in Vader, Kataklysm, [and] Skeletal Remains.”

Through his bandmates, Fascinana thanked the fans for their prayers and kind words during the “nightmare” health scare he endured. “Cheers to all and Metal will never die and [neither] will Phil Fasciana!!”

The Metal Guitarist Was Hospitalized After the Bacterial Pneumonia Spread to Several of His Organs

As previously reported, the Malevolent Creation bandmates announced in mid-July that Fascinana was hospitalized after he developed a severe case of bacterial pneumonia. The infection ultimately spread to several of his organs.

“He has been listed as being in critical condition,” the bandmates shared in a July 17 Facebook post. “His family has been notified and will be deciding on next steps, based on what is best for Phil’s condition and overall health. We are all crushed to see him in this situation, and it is absolutely life-threatening.”

Fascinana was eventually transferred to the ICU and was placed in an induced coma. This was to “avoid any intense strain on his cardiovascular system during his intravenous treatment. He woke up from the coma and stayed in the ICU until the end of July.

Since the beginning of this month, Fascinana has been undergoing breathing rehabilitation at a small facility. The bandmates said he regained proper capacity in his lungs.

“It appears that he has beaten the bacterial infection and is showing positive signs every day!” the musicians shared. “He will remain in the hospital for a short while longer, but all signs point to a solid recovery.”

