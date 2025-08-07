‘Life-Threatening’: Metal Guitarist Hospitalized for Bacterial Pneumonia, Health Update Released

A metal rock guitarist is fighting for his life as he is hospitalized with life-threatening bacterial pneumonia.

American heavy metal band Malevolent Creation announced in mid-July that guitarist Phil Fascinana was hospitalized after he developed a severe case of bacterial pneumonia, which had spread to several organs.

“He has been listed as being in critical condition,” Fascinana’s bandmates shared in a Jul. 17 Facebook post. “His family has been notified and will be deciding on next steps, based on what is best for Phil’s condition and overall health. We are all crushed to see him in this situation, and it is absolutely life-threatening.”

Days later, the metal guitarist was transferred to the ICU. He was placed in an induced coma to “avoid any intense strain on his cardiovascular system” during his intravenous treatment. He eventually woke up from the coma and stayed in the ICU until the end of July.

The bandmates have since revealed Fascinana is now undergoing breathing rehabilitation at a smaller facility. He has regained his proper lung capacity. “It appears that he has beaten the bacterial infection and is showing positive signs every day!” the musicians declared. “He will remain in the hospital for a short while longer, but all signs point to a solid recovery.”

The Metal Guitarist Speaks Out After Being Hospitalized

While recovering from the bacterial infection, the metal guitarist issued a statement about the recent hospitalization.

“As of today, August 1st, I am having the last of my tests, and if all is good, I will be released on Monday or Tuesday at the latest,” he shared.

Although he doesn’t know how he contracted the infection, Fascinana said his lungs were filled with blood for some time.

“I have to see doctors every month concerning injuries I received in a car accident in 2021,” he explained. “And none of the doctors I see that check your blood as well as other vitals never detected anything. Even after complaining about just generally feeling constantly sick and having tons of X-rays, MRIs, and just general routine doctor visits.”

The guitarist stated that the doctors recently caring for him knew immediately what had happened. “After being in a coma for 8 days, I was told what was going on,” he continued. “And of course I laughed and said yeah right! One of the doctors asked me to spit on the ground, and I did, and sure as s— it was pure blood. My lungs were filled with blood and I was dying.”

Fascinana then noted that “a lot of work” had to be done to clear his lungs and a lot of strong antibiotics were used. “But right now, I am getting ready for a bunch of tests concerning my black heart. If all goes well, I will be flying home on Monday or Tuesday.”

“I have to take things day to day, but I will be on tour with Krisiun in Brazil in September and our North American Tour in October,” he added. “What a wild ride I had to experience the last 4 weeks, but I’m back baby!!!”



