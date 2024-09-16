meryl-streep-and-martin-short-sit-together-at-2024-emmy-awards-after-denying-dating-rumors

Although they have recently denied they are romantically involved, Meryl Streep and Martin Short were spotted sitting together at the 2024 Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 15.

The Only Murders in the Building co-stars looked like they had the time of their lives during the exciting event. Their hit Hulu series received nominations in eight categories, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, and Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Dating rumors started circulating about Meryl Streep and Martin Short earlier this year. However, Short’s rep told PEOPLE they were “just very good friends, nothing more.”

Streep separated from her husband Don Gummer in Oct. 2023 after 45 years of marriage. In a statement, the actress’ rep shared, “Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart.”

Streep and Gummer had not been seen publicly together since the 2018 Oscars. The estranged couple got married after dating for six months. They have four children together.

Martin Short was previously married to the late actress Nany Dolman, who passed away from ovarian cancer in 2010. The couple had been married for 30 years and shared three children.

In 2019, Short opened up about Dolman’s loss during an interview with AARP. “So it’s tough. She died in 2010, but I still communicate with her all the time. It’s ‘Hey Nan,’ you know?” he said at the time. “How would she react to this decision or that, especially regarding our three kids.”

Meryl Streep Kept Her Marriage to Don Gummer Very Private For Decades

Both Meryl Streep and Don Gummer had kept their relationship private for years. However, in 2002, the actress spoke to Vogue about her life with the sculptor. She pointed out that the secret to their marriage’s longevity was “goodwill and willingness to bend – and to shut up every once in a while.

“There’s no road map on how to raise a family: It’s always an enormous negotiation,” she explained. “But I have a holistic need to work and to have huge ties of love in my life. I can’t imagine eschewing one for the other.”

Despite their relationship not being so public, Meryl Streep did praise her estranged husband. He was the first person she thanked when she recieved her Best Actress Oscar for her role in the 2012 film The Irony Lady.

“First, I’m going to thank Don because when you thank your husband at the end of the speech they play him out with the music,” she stated. “And I want him to know that everything I value most in our lives, you’ve given me.”