men-get-into-a-shouting-match-outside-courthouse-where-the-diddy-trial-is-taking-place-over-opposing-verdict-views

Two men reportedly got into a shouting match over their opposing views of the Diddy trial verdict. The argument occurred outside the New York City courthouse where the trial is taking place.

Videos by Suggest

Diddy supporters and critics surrounded the men as they got into a verbal altercation about their differing views on the verdict.

Diddy supporters and critics are clashing outside of the courthouse in Downtown Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/ipV3rUXzRR — Matt Lavietes (@mattlavietes) July 2, 2025

One of the men, who was wearing a denim jacket and sunglasses, was heard questioning the other man, who was wearing a red shirt and a buck hat, about whether Diddy should go to prison for his alleged crimes.

“He beat her,” the man in the denim jacket yelled.

When the other man said it “doesn’t matter,” the denim jacket man replied, “He beat her, he kicked her.”

The man in the red shirt and hat declared, “And she liked it, how about that?”

The crowd behind the men continued to cheer them on as they each argued their views.

Along with the argument, Diddy supporters were heard yelling, “Free Puff! Free Puff,” while the critics were chanting, “Bad Boy! Bad Boy!”

In the verdict, Diddy was found guilty of the Mann Act transportation of Casandra Ventura and another ex-girlfriend, Jane. However, the disgraced rap mogul was found not guilty of Count One, racketeering conspiracy, and of sex trafficking of Casandra Ventura.

Ventura had testified during the trial. She shared graphic details about the alleged abuse she endured at the hands of her ex. She also spoke about Diddy’s “Freak Offs.”

Although he was acquitted of the more serious criminal counts against him, Diddy is still facing dozens of civil assault lawsuits.

Cassie Ventura’s Attorney Rejects Calling Her a ‘Winner’ After the Diddy Trial Verdict

While speaking to CNN, Cassie Ventura’s attorney, Douglas Wigdor, refused to call her a “winner” in the case.

“Obviously, Cassie Ventura, at that point in time and today, is not the winner,” he said. “She endured 10 years of abuse where she had to engage in days-long s*xual acts with UTIs, she alleged that she was r*ped. And so to call her a winner, even though she did get $30 million part from, as she testified, part from Sean Combs, part from the hotel, no amount of money is going to ever undo what she had to endure and what she had to go through.”

Wigdor also stated, “Both she and I didn’t take well to that as her being ‘a winner.'”

He went on to say that Ventura is “really trying” to look forward following the trial.