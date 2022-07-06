Melanie Lynskey’s Husband Is The Son Of A Hollywood Legend, All About Their Enviable Marriage

Melanie Lynskey is a respected character actress on the verge of a critical breakthrough. Her role on Yellowjackets has her poised to receive the first Emmy nomination of her long career. If you didn’t know, she’s married to a director and son of a Hollywood legend. Let’s learn about their relationship.

Who Is Melanie Lynskey?

Before Peter Jackson directed the Lord of the Rings, he was one of his generation’s most exciting horror directors. In 1994, he directed the Heavenly Creatures. The movie centers around two girls who grow intensely close and plot murder. It featured the debuts of Lynskey and Kate Winslet. Jackson’s eye for talent ought to be commended.

After Heavenly Creatures, Lynskey appeared in a sleet of projects both big and small. She was in the cult classic But I’m A Cheerleader and worked with George Clooney in Up in the Air. Most recently, she was part of the powerhouse cast of Don’t Look Up, all while growing into a prominent player in independent film.

Let’s Meet Her Husband

In 2013, Lynskey began dating Jason Ritter. He’s the son of beloved actor John Ritter, star of 8 Simple Rules and the memorable Buffy The Vampire Slayer episode “Ted,” to name only very few. John tragically died of a heart attack in 2003.

Jason followed his father into Hollywood, earning a big break in Freddy vs Jason. He’s had a career most actors would love to have, both in movies and television. He’s the voice of Dipper on Gravity Falls and earned an Emmy nomination for his role on Parenthood.

Inside Their Dream Relationship

Jason and Lynskey tied the knot in 2020, but they’ve been a model couple for years. In 2016, Lynskey told Screen Crush, “He is just such a sweet, easygoing person. It was nice, he is very easy to be around. He is such a good actor.” She lauded more praise toward Jason after winning Best Actress at the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards, calling him “the love of my life, the greatest support.’ She also made a point of thanking Sally, her nanny, calling her “an absolute angel.”

That very night, Jason sent out a very sweet Tweet. “I am sorry to do this and she will be embarrassed that I did this but my GOODNESS what an absolyute beaut my wife is!!!” Jason continued to lob praise in a really sweet post.

I am sorry to do this and she will be embarrassed that I did this but my GOODNESS what an absolyute beaut my wife is!!!



ok I’m sorry but I mean LOOK at this human being who is also the best person I know



Ok sorry again goodnight that’s enough from me but also 🔥👀 pic.twitter.com/dKX8Mgrt9Y — Jason Ritter 🦋 (@JasonRitter) March 14, 2022

Lynskey responded at 2:40 AM with a similarly sweet tweet.

I keep daring him to just tweet “I love my curvy wife” but he won’t do it (I love you, best husband ever) https://t.co/AaNdbyi3tM — Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) March 14, 2022

Jason and Lynskey are a private couple who exemplify goals. Here’s wishing them the best.

