Melanie Hamrick Shares Rare Photos of Boyfriend Mick Jagger, 80, And Son, 7 

Mick Jagger’s 36-year-old girlfriend took to her Instagram to share a cheerful birthday post celebrating the seventh birthday of their son, Deveraux.

The caption read: “December 8th !!!!!!! Happy Birthday sweet, energetic, silly, smart, wild and beautiful Devi! I can’t believe you’re 7 !!! We love you more than anything! ❤️You truly are my sunshine ☀️”

It’s hard to believe Deveraux is already seven years old. It feels like just yesterday when we first learned that Mick Jagger was expecting another child with Melanie Hamrick. She took to Instagram today to post some family pictures, revealing the family’s happiness. Followers also couldn’t help but notice the resemblance between Deveraux and his father.

One follower commented, “Holy moly – Daddy’s twin! 😍”

Melanie Hamrick and Mick Jagger have been a couple for nearly a decade and have Deveraux as their only child together. However, Mick Jagger has seven other children from previous relationships.

Mick Jagger’s 7 Other Children

Jagger’s oldest child is daughter, Karis, aged 53, with actress Marsha Hunt. He has another daughter, Jade, aged 52, with his ex-wife Bianca Jagger.

During his seven-year marriage to ex-wife Jerry Hall, they welcomed daughters Elizabeth, aged 39, and Georgia May, aged 31, along with sons James, aged 38, and Gabriel, aged 25.

Then shares a son, Lucas, aged 24, with model Luciana Morad Gimenez.

It’s hard to picture having the legendary rockstar Mick Jagger as a dad, but seeing how happy Deveraux looks in those pictures, it must be pretty awesome.