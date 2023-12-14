Megyn Kelly Calls for Taylor Swift Boycott Following Gaza Benefit

Megyn Kelly, host of SiriusXM show, The Megyn Kelly Show, is calling for a boycott of Taylor Swift.

On a recent episode of the conservative commentator’s show, Kelly spoke out against the megastar over Swift’s attendance at a comedy show that provided “humanitarian relief to the people of Gaza.”

With her close friend Selena Gomez by her side, Taylor Swift attended stand-up comedian Ramy Youssef’s More Feelings tour stop in Brooklyn, New York, over the weekend. The event’s proceeds benefitted American Near East Refugee Aid (ANERA), a non-governmental organization that provides humanitarian and development aid to the Gaza Strip.

On The Megyn Kelly Show, the eponymous host said Swift “owes Israelis and Jewish Americans an apology” for attending the show. “I hope they boycott her events until she issues it because attending this thing was wrong,” Kelly said.

“Taylor Swift, who has been out there tweeting about her support for the LGBTQ community, you know what they do to that community in Gaza, Taylor, that you now want to support,” she continued. “Who’s talked about her support for women, her opposition to certain Republican lawmakers who don’t support women in the way Taylor sees fit. You know what they do to women?”

Kelly continued, “You know what Hamas likes to do to women? You think we have equal rights over there, Taylor?”

“You clearly know nothing,” Kelly concluded scathingly.

Taylor Swift Fans Respond to Megyn Kelly

Following Kelly’s critique of Taylor Swift’s attendance at last weekend’s comedy show, fans took to Twitter in Swift’s defense.

“Leaving aside the sheer idiocy of this diatribe, Taylor Swift is simply too powerful for any boycott,” one user wrote. “Oh look Megyn Kelly is going after another successful woman. Ha ha pretty sure you’ll lose this one,” another said.

“Meg you ain’t in her weight class, just sit back down,” added a third. “Megyn Kelly really thinks she is more powerful than Taylor’s fanbase. Megyn, you’re losing this one…lol” said another.