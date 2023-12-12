Selena Gomez Confirms ‘6 Month’ Relationship With Producer Benny Blanco 

Sorry, everyone, Selena Gomez is off the market! The singer and actress confirmed that she has been in a relationship with producer Benny Blanco for at least six months.

Us Weekly reports that Gomez made the relationship public on Friday, Dec. 8, when a critic made comments about her love life on Instagram. “If you can’t handle the hate then stop posting pictures of your boyfriend lol,” the critic declared in the comment Gomez wrote about on her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber’s Instagram in 2016. “It should be special between you two only. Don’t be mad at your fans.”

Firing back at the comment, Selena Gomez wrote in a since-deleted comment, “Not mad. It’s been 6 months bb. I will always defend my friends, family, and fans till the day I die.”

Gomez reportedly stated that Blanco is “absolute everything” in her heart. She previously hinted about the relationship while wearing a diamond ring featuring the letter “B” on her left hand. The duo first met when he produced her tracks Same Old Love and Kill Em With Kindness. They also collaborated on her song, Single Soon, which she released this past summer.

Selena Gomez Previously Stated Her Past Relationships Have Been ‘Cursed’

USA Today reports that during a 2021 interview with Vogue Australia, Selena Gomez spoke about her past relationships and why everything went wrong with her exes. “I think most of my experiences in relationships have been cursed,” Gomez admitted. “I’ve been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships.”

Despite her past struggles with love, Selena Gomez said she was really happy with who she was.

“I’m grateful that as I step into 29 – even just two years ago – I was different,” she continued. “It’s only gotten better, and that’s kind of what people say, you know, when you get older, you feel a bit more confident with who you are. I don’t know if that’s gonna be every year for me. Maybe it is. But I feel like I’m constantly growing in the right direction.”

Selena Gomez recently spoke about what exactly she wants in a partner. “I think I have standards,” she stated during her interview with SiriusXM Hits 1 LA. “And I think I live in a world right now where boys confuse standards with high maintenance. It really isn’t [the same thing].”

Gomez added that she believes “the line” was really fun. “Because I’m not ashamed to say, ‘I actually require x, y, and z for you to be with me.’”