Meghan McCain Reveals Only ‘The View’ Cohost She Still Talks To

Meghan McCain recently reflected on her tumultuous time on The View, revealing details about why she left the show, if she still watches The View, and the one co-host she still talks to.

McCain’s History On ‘The View’

McCain and The View go way back; she started appearing as a guest host on the talk show back in 2009. She nabbed a permanent position in 2017 and quickly made headlines for her controversial opinions and on-air battles with her co-hosts.

McCain most often fought with hosts Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg; the trio held very different opinions on political and social topics and frequently duked it out on episodes of The View. So, it comes as no surprise that the only co-host McCain still talks to is Sunny Hostin.

McCain Calls Sunny Hostin ‘A Really Good Person’

“Sunny is one of the greatest TV presences in all of television. I keep telling her she should have her own show,” McCain said while appearing on the Reality With the King podcast. “I don’t know why MSNBC isn’t trying to poach her for Rachel Maddow’s spot.”

“She’s by far the most politically savvy person on that show,” she continued. “And extremely curious in a way I didn’t find anyone else I worked with. Like, curious about different aspects of politics.”

Political interests aren’t the only thing McCain and Hostin bonded over. McCain also gushed about the friendship between the pair and the respect she has for Hostin. “She’s the only cast member I still have a relationship with,” McCain explained. “I have such love for her and respect for her. She’s a really good person and she didn’t demonize me the way a lot of other people did, for whatever that’s worth.”

Does McCain Still Watch ‘The View?’

McCain left The View in 2021, and she said she hasn’t watched an episode of the talk show since she left. “It was a privilege to be on for four years. I have moved on. I don’t watch the show at all,” she shared.

“It doesn’t really enter my lexicon that often, even just the feeds I follow on Twitter and the news I read and the pop culture I consume,” McCain continued. “Most of the pop culture I consume, it’s a lot of Housewives, so I don’t watch anymore and it would be too weird to watch.”

McCain concluded, “I don’t miss it and I think it’s because I had such a hard time my last season. It was a really hard time in my life. I’ve been really open, in my book, about what happened. I felt like I owed it to give more context to my experience. I think my experience on the show suffered a lot with COVID and Zoom. I think it’s a lot easier to hate someone through a box and through a screen and to not understand where they’re coming from.”

McCain’s time on The View was often clouded with arguments and controversies, so it’s no big surprise that she doesn’t really think about that part of her life often, or that she doesn’t speak to Behar and Goldberg.

More From Suggest

The Ever-Single Diane Keaton Has Her Sights On Some Much Younger Celebrities



Whoopi Goldberg Was ‘Testy’ During ‘The View’ Auditions For New Co-Host, New Memoir Claims



Jenna Bush Hager Shares Touching Connection Between Her Wedding Day And The White House