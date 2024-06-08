Meghan McCain Slams Jennifer Lopez, Claims Singer Was ‘Deeply Unpleasant’ on ‘The View’

Meghan McCain isn’t holding back, delivering a no-holds-barred review of Jennifer Lopez’s career and public image.

In the latest episode of her Citizen McCain podcast, McCain and co-host Miranda Wilkins discuss Lopez’s current pop culture presence with media personality and TV producer Carlos King. The trio agrees that the iconic performer’s career hit a bit of a speed bump in 2024.

“I, too, share similar negative stories that the entire world does,” McCain admits. “I feel bad because we’re turning a point where there’s bullying happening to J.Lo. She just is a deeply unpleasant person. [While on The View] She had the biggest entourage I’ve ever seen. More than Kim Kardashian and the president. I just don’t really understand why it was needed.”

McCain and Wilkins go on to claim that Lopez targeted a TikTok the duo posted in which McCain revealed Lopez was an unpleasant guest on The View.

“She had our video taken down, Carlos,” McCain asserts, using the word “allegedly” to imply Lopez’s involvement without providing evidence. However, she pointed out that the video was eventually reinstated on TikTok. Of course, the process for reporting posts on TikTok is anonymous, so there’s no way for McCain and Wilkins to have any idea who reported their video dragging Lopez.

“She was not nice,” Meghan McCain claims of Jennifer Lopez’s behavior on ‘The View’. (Image via YouTube/ The View)

Meghan McCain Digs Deeper Into Her Jennifer Lopez Experiences

On Citizen McCain, McCain shared more of her experiences with Lopez on The View. She elaborated on her initial TikTok video, where she claimed that Lopez had a staff member holding a lighted mirror for touch-ups backstage throughout her appearance.

“I was a host at The View, she was not nice. You don’t always have to be so nice, but it was surprising that people like Kim Kardashian couldn’t be more delightful,” McCain recalled. “When you’re coming on a show for a 10-minute segment… just fake it till you make it for 10 f—ing minutes.”

Meanwhile, Carlos King pushed back a bit, pointing out that Lopez didn’t have much of an ego when he met her early in her career. He also claimed she still puts on a hell of a show.

“She was so nice, and she didn’t have a big entourage. Now look, I’m not a dummy. She has since became, like, this global superstar,” King explained. “Megan knows I love Vegas. I went to see J.Lo in Vegas and — top 5 shows I’ve ever been to in my life… She performed and danced for 90 minutes straight — no break. She’s a hard worker, and I was shocked that people weren’t buying the tickets.”