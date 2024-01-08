Meghan McCain Slams Bradley Cooper’s ‘Maestro’ During 2024 Golden Globes

Not one to hold back her true thoughts on various topics, Meghan McCain slammed Bradley Cooper’s Maestro during the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

The film was nominated for four categories, Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor (Cooper), and Best Actress (Carey Mulligan). Per IMDb, the film chronicles the lifelong relationship of conductor-composer Leonard Bernstein and actress Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. Along with starring in the film, Cooper also wrote and directed it. Maestro premiered on Netflix in late December 2023.

The former The View co-host took to her Instagram Stories to share a snapshot of The New York’s story ‘Maestro’ viewers refuse to finish the film over Bradley Cooper’s performance: ‘Turned off after an hour’. She then wrote a caption that reads, “See, it wasn’t just me!!!!”

This isn’t the first time Meghan McCain mentioned her disdain for Cooper’s Maestro. Following the film’s release, McCain took to X (formerly Twitter) and stated she could barely get through watching the film. “I’m frustrated I wasted that little free time I have open at night (with 2 young kids) watching it,” she wrote. ‘Why are so many Oscar buzz movies like this [are] so disappointing? Who are these movies for?”

Some X users also spoke out in agreement with McCain about the film. “Meghan same here,” one user wrote. “About 20 minutes in pure rubbish they finally lost me with the dancing sailors can’t even push myself to get another try.”

The user also showed sympathy for Mulligan. “Poor [Carey] Mulligan even she can’t save this movie,” they continued. “She went from An Education to Maestro?”

Despite Meghan McCain and other critics, Maestro has earned various nominations from the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards. The film is also expected to earn some Oscar nominations as well.

Meghan McCain Recently Threatened Legal Action Against ‘The View’ Co-Hosts

Along with speaking out against Maestro, Meghan McCain has received some public attention over her recent slam against her former The View co-workers.

Page Six reports that in early December, The View co-hosts were discussing Hunter Biden’s federal tax case and how it has impacted his father, President Joe Biden. Ana Navarro commented that Hunter isn’t the only person in Washington D.C. to “influence peddle” on his last name.

“People sitting at this table did it,” Navarro said, referring to McCain, who is known for talking about her late father, John McCain, on the show.

Refusing to be quiet about the remark, Meghan McCain took to X to call out ABC and The View. “I don’t understand why my former colleagues [The View] [ABC] bring me up and slander me on an almost weekly basis,” she wrote. “It has been years – move on, I have.”

McCain then declared that she had never been accused of a crime in her life. “[I] am a patriotic American – I would never and have never ‘influenced peddled’ in my life,” she continued. “Let along with foreign adversaries. Not all political children are the same – and I am no Hunter Biden.”

Meghan McCain further wrote that all accusations are absurd, defamatory, and slanderous. “I will be consulting my lawyers regarding what was libeled against me on The View this morning,” she added.