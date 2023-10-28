Meghan McCain Calls Bravo Star Ariana Madix A ‘Mean Girl’ After Getting Blocked On Instagram

Meghan McCain is calling out Ariana Madix after being dissed on social media.

Late John McCain’s daughter and television personality Ariana Madix are beefing! Six months ago, the duo had a public feud over the Vanderpump Rules star allegedly cropping McCain out of an Instagram post.

Now, the former The View co-host is calling Madix out, slamming her on a new episode of the Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat podcast.

McCain recalled having positive interactions with actor Jerry O’Connell and model Rebecca Romijn at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner where the incident took place. However, she noted that Madix, also present at the event, seemed disinterested in speaking with her.

McCain further explained that she posed for a photo with a large group including O’Connell, Romijn, Lala Kent, and Madix. However, when Madix uploaded the photo on social media, she cropped McCain and her husband, Ben Domenech, out.

“I post it, she reposts I think Jerry O’Connell’s picture, and cuts me and my friends out of it,” the commentator said. “I was so confused and shocked, so I called my boss, and I was like, ‘FYI, this is causing unnecessary drama. Also, like, I didn’t even talk to her. What’s happening?'”

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Madix’s team claimed she had “no agenda” when cropping McCain and Domenech out. However, McCain isn’t buying the Dancing With The Stars contestant’s story.

“Cut to: She now blocks me on Instagram,” McCain confessed. “I found out on accident. I would’ve respected you if you just said, ‘I don’t f— with Republicans. I don’t like Meghan McCain’ — just say that. Don’t come up with this weird story and then block me afterward.”

McCain’s Fiery Feud With Seth Meyers

It turns out that Ariana Madix isn’t the only star McCain is brawling with. Recently, The View alum reignited a four-year-old feud with Seth Meyers, host of Late Night With Seth Meyers. During the second episode of her podcast, she recalled her appearance on Meyer’s show, calling it “one of the worst experiences of my life.”

Throughout the podcast episode, McCain didn’t mince words, offering her candid thoughts about Meyers and her time on the show.