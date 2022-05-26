Meghan Markle’s Go-To Sunglass Style Is The Perfect Mix Of Retro With A Modern Flair

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

With shades spanning from Le Specs to Tom Ford and Ray-Bans, Megan Markle’s taste in sunglasses is unquestionably posh. ‌Even so, while all of the Duchess of Sussex’s shades are quite honestly perfection, there is one style we can’t get enough of that she wears again and again.

While she has an affinity for all types of specs, Markle and her fans are particularly drawn to her funky retro frames with a modern flair. ‌She donned a pair of Finlay London “Percy” tortoise specs during the Invictus Games in September 2017 that are still selling out. ‌

With dark gray lenses, a timeless panto shape, and a keyhole nose bridge, it’s not difficult to understand why they’re so popular.

(Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation )

A‌nother ‌favorite‌ ‌pair of sunglasses from Markle’s collection has similarities to the first.

Worn to the Invictus Games in October 2018, fans are still swooning over the duchess’ chic retro-esque Krewe “Gravier” sunglasses. ‌With a unique face-and-bridge integration, 24K gold details, and matte black finishing, the Krewe sunglasses stand out. ‌

(Mark Kolbe/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

But‌ ‌like‌ ‌most‌ ‌of‌ ‌Markle’s most iconic sunglasses looks, these shades can be hard to come by, and costly if you’re on a limited budget. ‌As an alternative, we’ve gathered‌ ‌the‌ ‌best‌ ‌Markle-inspired sunglasses‌ ‌dupes that have a similar vintage feel.

Carfia Vintage Round Polarized Sunglasses

(Carfia)

Carfia Polarized Sunglasses feature many of the same iconic details as Finlay’s Percy design, worn by Markle. ‌These Carfia Vintage Round Polarized Sunglasses feature a retro panto frame in an elegant tortoise hue, as well as‌ ‌a‌ ‌stylish‌ ‌keyhole‌ ‌nose‌ ‌bridge. ‌

Additionally,‌ ‌Carfia‌ ‌sunglasses‌ ‌protect eyes by blocking out 100% of UVA, UVB, UVC,‌ ‌and‌ ‌harmful‌ ‌blue‌ ‌light‌ ‌up‌ ‌to 400nm. With these lenses, you can also enjoy the clearest, sharpest, most accurate vision by ‌filtering‌ ‌out 99%‌ ‌of‌ ‌reflected‌ ‌glare.

Jessica Simpson Graceful Round Metal UV Protective Aviator Sunglasses

(Jessica Simpson)

With the Jessica Simpson Graceful Aviator Sunglasses, you can get the same vibe as Krewe’s bold updated aviator silhouette for a fraction of the cost. ‌Graceful Aviator Sunglasses by Jessica Simpson boast similar gold-plated‌ ‌details‌ ‌with‌ ‌a‌ ‌stylish‌ ‌black‌ ‌finish. ‌

Additionally,‌ ‌these Jessica Simpson sunglasses come with 100% UV protection lenses with a protective coating that guard ‌your‌ ‌eyes‌ ‌from‌ ‌the‌ ‌sun’s‌ ‌natural‌ ‌ultraviolet‌ ‌rays.

Though we love the black and gold details, the other color options also pique our interest. ‌For a change of pace, try brown and gold, or nude and rose gold.

